First batches of Belarusian dried milk supplied to Cuba

Sergei Bartosh, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, told in the project "Question Number One" how things are going with the export of meat and dairy products this year: "The meat products are sold without any fluctuations, and we could probably sell all the products we have, but we need to leave them for our customers. For dairy products there are some minor fluctuations. If today the price for milk powder has stopped somewhere, the butter and other dairy products, whole-milk products like cottage cheese, cheese are sold without any fluctuations.