WHO Director General promised to come to Belarus after pandemic end

The work of the health care system and the epidemiological situation in Belarus have become the subjects of a telephone conversation between our President and WHO Director General.



It was initiated by the leadership of the organization. The head of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his willingness to provide (if necessary) all assistance and support. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about our tactics and strategy to combat the spread of the virus. The President stressed that pneumonia is of concern today. The main task, defined in Belarus, is to fight for every life, by no means allowing a jump in the death rate.



The WHO leader noted that each country used a different response to the pandemic, with no single prescription or policy.



Alexander Lukashenko invited Tedros Ghebreyesus to pay a visit to Belarus. The WHO Head of WHO accepted the invitation by promising to come after the pandemic.

