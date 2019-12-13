3.42 RUB
Protest stated to head of Japanese diplomatic mission in Belarus because of spying activities by Japanese citizen
The Ambassador of Japan has received a protest in connection with the fact that the activities of a spy of this country in Belarus have been revealed, BELTA writes with reference to the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoli Glaz.
“Ambassador of Japan Hiroyuki Yamamoto was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on September 6. The head of the Japanese diplomatic mission received a protest in connection with the recently detained Japanese citizen's espionage activities in our country, damaging the security of the Republic of Belarus,” said Anatoli Glaz.
At the moment, the investigation of the case is at the final stage, and the measure of responsibility for the crimes committed by the Japanese citizen will be determined by the court in full compliance with the Belarusian legislation, said the Foreign Ministry spokesman.
He also commented on the publicly stated demands of the Japanese side to hide this crime from the public and not to demonstrate it in the media - they were left without consideration due to ineligibility.
“In this context, it looks all the more ridiculous to protest against the demonstration of a movie that reveals to the public the criminal nature of the acts of a Japanese citizen,” Anatoly Glaz said. According to him, all investigative procedures were carried out in full compliance with the Belarusian legislation and all international legal norms. Consular access was provided to the detainee, the comfortable conditions of his detention are known to the Japanese side.
