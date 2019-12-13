Presidents attends main Christmas party amidst several thousand junior Belarusians

The main Christmas tree was lit up. The Christmas celebration in the Palace of the Republic on 27 December brought together the children from all over the country.

The Christmas party in the Palace of the Republic is the culmination of a major campaign "Our Children". About two and a half thousand children aged 8-14 years were invited. They include the best pupils, winners of competitions, sports events, children deprived of parental care, children from orphanages and boarding schools, children from large families. This year's program includes a fabulous musical performance, round dances and, of course, presents from the Head of State. He personally came to wish the children Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Alexander Lukashenko reminded that the campaign "Our Children" has brought together more than one generation of Belarusians.

"Every little Belarusian knows not in words but in deeds that he is infinitely dear and necessary for his country," said the President while addressing the children.

Families of the deceased heroes of Belarus at National Christmas Party

The families of our pilots Andrei Nichiporchik and Nikita Kukonenko, and an Alpha fighter Dmitry Fedosyuk, who died performing their military duty, were also invited to the main Christmas party.

Dreams and wishes

Today the Palace of the Republic became a world of miracles and magic. It was bright, there were a lot of children's laughter and, of course, a lot of wishes made under the main Christmas tree of the country.