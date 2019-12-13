3.39 RUB
Main Christmas Tree of Belarus welcomes guests
The Great Hall of the Palace of the Republic hosts the main Christmas Tree of the country. The first New Year show takes place there. Not only children from all regions of Belarus, but also guests from the Baltic states came to the holiday this year.
An interactive entertainment program started the event. Children were met by heroes from fairy tales and of course Santa Claus with the Snow Maiden. The main symbol of the coming holiday shines in the hall. The Christmas Tree is decorated with garlands and 172 balloons. 8 thematic zones are prepared for the children and their parents in the lobby.
96 actors gave new performance "The Magic Profession" and created the mood of the audience. Director of the performance Alexander Vavilov invites children to learn more about the life of someone who brings a holiday to every home. This is the 25th season for Honored Artist of Belarus Vladimir Radivilov in the role of main Santa Claus of the country.
New Year's marathon at the Palace of the Republic will last until January 6. Artists will give 3 performances daily. The tickets for the festive performance are still available, but their number is limited.
