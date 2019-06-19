Main fan zone of Second European games to receive the first guests

All services of the capital try to create a holiday and comfort during the European Games. The hospitality of Minsk fan zones has long been known. By the way, the biggest venue for fans - at the Palace of Sports - will open today, and the zones at Chizhovka Arena and Minsk Arena, as well as in all regional centers and major cities will begin their work on Friday.



By the way, the fan zones will unfold not only in the capital. Residents of all regional centers, as well as Bobruisk and Molodechno, will be able to plunge into the atmosphere of the sports festival on June 21.