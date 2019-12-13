Main instruction of President - to consider possibility of simplifying all spheres of construction industry

Alexander Lukashenko started the first working week of 2022 by discussing important issues. Right at the start of the year the government tried to take a broad view of the construction sector, in particular in the central Minsk Region.



Within half a year the industry will see some truly revolutionary changes. The main instruction for the Ministry of Construction and Architecture is to consider the possibility of simplification in all areas of construction: supervision, control, approval, and documentation. This will affect contractors and customers, designers and city planners. And the result should be felt by everyone who decided to build a house. There should be less walking around offices and more real action. The absolute priority when providing financial support for housing construction should be given to multi-child families and people in uniform.



The regions should also lay an emphasis on small business. The quarterly reports of regional authorities should include new jobs, thanks to those who have opened their own business. The lands around the second ring road should be made attractive for investment. This means not only cafes and workshops; business is ready to invest also in large logistics centers. They are now choosing the sites for them now.



A particular attention should be also paid to vacant land in the villages, especially those that are far from the capital. But it is not about the distance, says Minsk Governor, the demand for them is small precisely because of the lack of normal infrastructure. Having weighed all the possibilities, the leadership of the region of the capital offered a solution to this problem.



Much work will be done in the region for the construction of social facilities. Each district, according to the governor Turchin, should have a swimming pool. Kindergartens will be built in Fanipol and Luban, schools will be built in Smolevichi District and in Sennitsa.



