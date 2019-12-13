Main awards of "Listapadzik" Festival go to Czech Republic and Russia

The main prizes of the Children "Listapadzik" were received by the Czech Republic and Russia! "Newbie" got a record number of awards (4 gold out of 7 in a mini-iceberg category). A full-fledged drama about an eleventh grader with oncology is a project from Moscow that has already received an award from the Kinoshock Festival. The work was marked with the Audience Award and the major award from an independent children's jury in Minsk. The performers of the main roles were also praised.



Golden Leave is an award from a professional jury headed by actress Irina Shevchuk. It was presented to the cartoon "Even Mice Go to Heaven". This Czech story won a similar award at the Shanghai Film Festival. The premiere screenings of the animation about the friendship between a fox and a mouse took place all over the world and raised 900 000 dollars.



Belarusian animation didn’t remain without diplomas. Directors Igor Volchek and Elena Petkevich were awarded with special prizes.



