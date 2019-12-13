Top priority of education: Equal opportunities for all

Development of the education system and readiness for the new school year were discussed with the President.

The new school year starts next week. On the eve of Knowledge Day, the readiness of schools is traditionally discussed with the President. This time the format has changed - Alexander Lukashenko invited a wider circle of persons responsible for the education, those, who, as they say, know the system from the inside. At the beginning of the year the Education Code and the rules of admission to higher educational establishments and technical schools were considerably amended. The admission campaign was held in a renewed format. But all the same, the main innovations, for example, the combination of the centralized test and the final examinations are planned from 2023.

The main principle of the President's education policy is justice and equal opportunities for all

The two officials talked about the readiness of educational institutions and the results of the admission campaign. On the whole, the campaign went smoothly, without any major violations. We saw that demand was growing for engineering specialties - this year there was an increase in the number of applicants who had taken in mathematics and physics. The shortage of applicants to universities has decreased. This conversation with education professionals is to draw conclusions for the future and to eliminate the potential problems. The future specialists for the country are at stake. The educational process continues in schools and universities, teaching staff and the system of selection of applicants. That is the main thing today. The President also encourages educators to see behind a person the exams and to form the optimal strategy for selecting graduates in the future.

The main task that the head of state has posed to the entire education system is to fairly select applicants who should come motivated to university. Belarus has been following the way of centralized testing, but it's time to think about how effective such a system is today and what adjustments are needed. Therefore, the President set a task for the participants of the meeting to make proposals before the New Year: either the country preserves the existing approaches or introduces the necessary innovations. Andrei Ivanets, Minister of Education of Belarus