A long game of destroying the post-Soviet countries continues. Russia is the ultimate goal of the West. Hence the understandable desire of our countries to work on the same front, including the desire to prevent the latent aggression.





On 9 September, our President will meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and the next day the Union Council of Ministers will meet in Minsk. The heads of state will discuss further integration and union programs that the governments of both countries have long been working on.





As usual, on the eve of any meeting of the leaders, the Internet started claiming that these programs are allegedly a verdict on independence: "Lukashenko surrenders his sovereignty." The Belarusian head of state responded once again to those who aggravated the situation: nothing had changed - the position of Belarus remained the same. We are aimed at developing cooperation with Russia, and there can be no talk about the loss of sovereignty (video).