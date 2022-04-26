Glaz: The seeds of Ukraine-Russia negotiation process were laid in Belarus

The beginnings of the Ukraine-Russia negotiation process were laid in Belarus, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz on air of Belarus 1.



Three rounds of negotiations were held in Belarus. "If during the first meeting, the delegations were hostile and unwilling to talk, then the parties exchanged the first draft document", said the diplomat. These are the facts. This is because there is probably no other country which so sincerely wishes the Ukrainian crisis to be resolved. We are interested in it for both objective and subjective reasons."



Anatoly Glaz, Foreign Ministry spokesman:



“I will say as a diplomat that it is perfectly normal for any sovereign state to want and even demand that its interests were considered in the new security architecture. That's what we're talking about right now. It would not be normal to ignore our interests. But a number of foreign players, our Western partners would not like taking Belarus' interests into account, but it is natural for diplomacy, it happens. And we take into account their position, too“.



