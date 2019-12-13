Glazyev: New world currency should be used for settlements in EAEU

We need to create an independent payment space in the Eurasian Economic Union, and use a new world currency for settlements. The work in this direction is already underway. This was stated by Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Sergey Glazyev. The countries have already increased the share of mutual settlements in national currencies to 75%. And this is not the limit. The powerful sanction pressure on Russia and Belarus accelerated the transition to a new economic order. And it is possible that in the new financial format there will be no place for either dollar or euro.



The sanctions also accelerated the reorientation towards Asian markets. And this maneuver will help to overcome the negative effects of sanctions pressure.



