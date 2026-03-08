Global economy under threat from conflict in Middle East, says expert Leonkov

"A major crisis is looming. The blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, through which only Iran-friendly tankers pass, is also contributing to this. Not to mention that the world's largest container carrier, Maersk, has completely halted transit through the Straits of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, as well as the Suez Canal. Container ships are no longer passing through this triangle. This is a systemic economic crisis that is threatening many global economies. Some say this is aimed at China, but China is prepared for such "swings" and will likely survive. But something more important is that this chaos could force the US and Israel, or more specifically Trump, to resort to any means necessary to somehow win this war or at least bring it to the negotiating stage."