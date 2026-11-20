Thanks to its own food base and a well-developed agro-industrial complex, Belarus possesses a significant buffer against external shocks such as the global food crisis. This view was expressed by Maxim Chirkov, Deputy Director of the Information and Analytical Centre at the Faculty of Economics of RUDN University (Russia).

“A global food crisis is visible in many countries,” Chirkov noted. “But certainly not in Belarus and not in Russia. We are self-sufficient states. In this respect we have a serious insurance policy against various disruptions in the world system of food and agricultural supplies.

At the same time, the rise in global food prices creates very good opportunities. The development of agro-towns is not a search for a way out of crisis; on the contrary, it is a search for opportunities and for higher competitiveness.”

Belarus’s economy is currently among the growth leaders in Europe and is outpacing many European countries by several times. According to the expert, this clearly demonstrates that Belarus — and the Union State as a whole — is effectively finding new solutions across a wide range of sectors.