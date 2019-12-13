3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Golovchenko: Belarus preserved its machine-tool industry and will develop it jointly with Russia
Belarus has preserved its machine tool industry and will develop it jointly with Russia. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, visiting Orsha District. The industry is not just an important link in the economy, in the current conditions it is the core of industrial and technological sovereignty. One of the key enterprises of the country in this area is Orsha “Machine-Tool Plant ‘Krasny Borets’. It carries out an important investment project for the country to create the whole line of grinding equipment. It is financed by Russia, among others. The enterprise also produces “machine tools,” the components for which are produced by Belarusian and Russian enterprises. As part of this union program, Minsk and Moscow are finalizing a step-by-step strategy for the development of the industry in the Union State.
