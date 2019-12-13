3.40 RUB
Golovchenko: Belarus and Cuba should jointly resist external pressure
Belarus and Cuba need to jointly resist the external pressure by strengthening economic ties. This was stated by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko during a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Cruz in Sochi.
"Belarus and Cuba are strategic allies, and it has been proved by the time. We have always supported each other on all international platforms and built our economic and cultural relations. Currently, both of our countries are subjected to large-scale economic pressure. In our resistance to this illegal pressure we draw confidence from the long struggle of the Cuban people for their independence, "- said Roman Golovchenko.
He noted that the world is undergoing dramatic changes right now. "I am sure that in the very next few years the world will not be the way we saw it before. It will become more just, the voice of all countries will matter. No one will be able to dictate and impose their will on independent states. But in order to do this, we must work together to resist pressure, including by strengthening bilateral economic ties," the prime minister stressed.
"We have had some success this year: trade turnover between Belarus and Cuba has increased several times compared to the same period last year. The intensity of mutual visits and negotiations between Belarusian and Cuban partners has grown. But we should move forward more actively. To promote trade and economic relations we have created a mechanism of compensatory mutual supplies of goods. We believe that it should be updated, updated, the list of products that are delivered under this agreement, and increase the volume of mutual trade under this document," said the head of the Belarusian government.
