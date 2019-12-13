Golovchenko: Investment in education system is contribution to the future of our country

"Investment in the education system are a contribution to the future of our country," the Prime Minister said today during a ceremonial opening meeting at Vishovka high school. Presently, 225 pupils are to study in the new academic year, 24 of them will be seated at the school for the first time. The school has about 30 teachers. Roman Golovchenko said that decent salaries of educators is always in the focus of attention of the state.