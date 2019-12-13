Golovchenko: Enshrining new approaches to political system of Belarus in Constitution especially important

The new draft of the Constitution of Belarus meets all modern realities. This was stated to journalists by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. Today, he voted early in the national referendum noting that he had a working weekend and decided to carry out an important mission in the morning to give his vote for the future of Belarus. A global revision of 80 articles was done in the Basic Law. Eleven new ones and an entire chapter were added. The Constitution also takes into account new realities. We have nuclear power, and the state takes responsibility for its peaceful development and safety. It also takes responsibility for the protection of personal data.



The Prime Minister said that the referendum is a serious step in the constitutional development of the state, and he personally gives a high priority to the traditional family values in the Constitution, as well as new approaches to the political system of the country, where the control powers of the parliament are expanding and a new supreme representative body, the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, is being created.



