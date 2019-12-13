3.41 RUB
Golovchenko: The potential of the African continent is huge, it is necessary to ensure a significant increase in exports
Make every effort, find the right tools and formula to reverse the negative dynamics in cooperation with African countries! Prime Minister oriented agencies, ministries and concerns on such work today during a meeting in the government. The potential of cooperation with the African continent is huge. Experts assess it as a new driver of international growth, so it is necessary to ensure a significant increase in exports in this direction. Belarus has been building a trusting dialog with African countries for a long time, in particular, summit meetings are held. However, according to Roman Golovchenko, the accumulated political capital has not yet been converted into successful trade and economic projects.
Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:
“In 2022, the exports of Belarusian goods to African countries amounted to just over $200 million and are showing some downward trend. The maximum volume of exports, more than $400 million, was reached in 2019, before Covid, but even this figure is extremely small for a continent with a population of one and a half billion. Although services exports to Africa have more than doubled this year, they are still insignificant at around $20 million.
