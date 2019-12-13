Golovchenko: The potential of the African continent is huge, it is necessary to ensure a significant increase in exports

Make every effort, find the right tools and formula to reverse the negative dynamics in cooperation with African countries! Prime Minister oriented agencies, ministries and concerns on such work today during a meeting in the government. The potential of cooperation with the African continent is huge. Experts assess it as a new driver of international growth, so it is necessary to ensure a significant increase in exports in this direction. Belarus has been building a trusting dialog with African countries for a long time, in particular, summit meetings are held. However, according to Roman Golovchenko, the accumulated political capital has not yet been converted into successful trade and economic projects.