Golovchenko tells how many roads will be repaired in Belarus in 2024 and on which highways large-scale works are being carried out

Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko told journalists how the program "Roads of Belarus" is being implemented after the opening of a road section in Grodno, BelTA informs.

"The state spares no money on health care, and roads too. The program "Roads of Belarus" of this and next year will be not only fulfilled, but also overfulfilled thanks to the decisions of the President, which he made to increase funding for road construction. This year we have increased funding from Br900 million to Br1 billion. 400 million is for repair and reconstruction. We are doing 3 thousand kilometers of roads, both republican and local. Next year this amount will be increased to Br2 billion 200 million and we will reach 4.2-4.3 thousand kilometers of roads," said Roman Golovchenko.

The head of the government added that this year and next year road builders will work hard. "First of all, of course, the allocations will be spent on major repairs of roads. But we do not forget about reconstruction, which, in fact, is the construction of a new road," he said.