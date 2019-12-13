Golovchenko tells how Belarusian economy will grow in 2023

Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko named the key factors of economic growth next year at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, BelTA informs.



"The first one is the outstripping growth of the internal demand by increasing investment in fixed assets. The implementation of 129 regional, 51 import-substituting and 14 integration projects for Br4.1 billion is planned, which are provided with sources and mechanisms of financing. In addition, 4.3 million square meters of housing will be built, including 1.3 million square meters with government support," said Roman Golovchenko.



The second is the growth of exports by 5.5%. "According to calculations of the Ministry of Economy, the development of foreign markets gives an opportunity to increase the foreign currency revenues by $2.5 billion with an increase of exports to Russia by $1.4 billion and to China by $300 million," said the Prime Minister.



According to him, the key parameters of the government and the National Bank for 2023 remained unchanged, except for the inflation rate, which was adjusted by the Ministry of Economy after a meeting of the head of state with the economic bloc. "Let me remind you the main figures: the GDP growth rate should amount to 103.8%, the real disposable income should increase by 4.1% with the real wages growth by 4.6%. The growth of investment in fixed capital is 22.3%. The inflation will not exceed 7-8%. All the most important parameters are balanced with each other," stressed the head of the government.



