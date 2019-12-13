3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Golovchenko: There are no inefficient state programs in Belarus
There are no inefficient state programs in Belarus. This was stated by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko on June 12 at a meeting of the Presidium of the Council of Ministers. Over 3 years, almost Br400 billion has been spent on the implementation of 29 state programs, one third of which is budget money. According to the final report of the interdepartmental commission of the Ministry of Economy, 62% of the state programs are classified as highly effective and efficient. For others, the efficiency is assessed as average.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All