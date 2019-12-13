Golovchenko: There are no inefficient state programs in Belarus

There are no inefficient state programs in Belarus. This was stated by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko on June 12 at a meeting of the Presidium of the Council of Ministers. Over 3 years, almost Br400 billion has been spent on the implementation of 29 state programs, one third of which is budget money. According to the final report of the interdepartmental commission of the Ministry of Economy, 62% of the state programs are classified as highly effective and efficient. For others, the efficiency is assessed as average.