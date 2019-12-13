Gomel residents send humanitarian aid to refugees on Belarusian-Polish border

The Belarusian side provides refugees with both medical assistance and support in other matters. In particular, food, personal hygiene products and warm clothes for refugees were sent today from Gomel to the "Kuznitsa" checkpoint. This is an initiative of the regional organization of the Red Cross. The regional division of the Belarusian Union of Women and the Gomel Diocese made their contribution. The van with the most necessary things will arrive at the Belarusian-Polish border tentatively tomorrow afternoon. The group will also include a medical worker, who will help refugees if necessary.



Alla Smolyak, head of the Gomel regional organization of the Belarusian Red Cross:



“Gomel Region understands like no one else that it is necessary to save women and children, as we have already faced such a situation on the border when we had Hasidim. We understand that these frosty nights are difficult to endure with young children and women.”



The initiative of the regional Red Crossorganization was supported by many Gomel enterprises. The things they collected will go to the Belarusian-Polish border on the second flight.

