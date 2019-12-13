Gomel resident creates unique agro-tourist attraction near Rogachev

Soviet entourage, homely atmosphere and complete unity with nature. Gomel resident Sergey Kaigorodov turned an old loading dock into a river hotel. This unique agro-tourist facility near Rogachev attracts guests from all over the country. The floating recreation can accommodate 48 people. You are accommodated in cozy cabins and all the necessary conditions are provided. The landing stage is a paradise for eco-tourists. It is surrounded by the beauty of the Dnieper landscape, clean forest air and plenty of places for fishing.



The loading dock is almost 65 years old. It was built in the village of Shatilki (now the town of Svetlogorsk).



