Gomel hosts charity event dedicated to Donor Day

Donate Blood charity event was held in Gomel. Representatives of the medical trade union and the Regional Center of Transfusiology are among the initiators. The idea was also supported by teachers, power engineers, representatives of industrial enterprises and agriculture. The participants of the action took blood samples for a check and immediately organized a donor collection in the regional House of Trade Unions.

