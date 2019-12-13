Gomel water rescue service completes preparations for summer season

This year 14 people, including Minsk minor, drowned in the waters of Gomel Region. This rate is more than a third less than last year's one, but the task of reducing the number of fatalities is still on the agenda. The plan is to step up efforts to ensure safety. We're currently completing checks of uniforms, diving equipment, boats. Lifeguard posts have been organised on all official beaches in the region, even on the smallest ones, and buoys and specially fenced areas for bathing have been installed on water bodies.