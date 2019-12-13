3.43 RUB
Gomel water rescue service completes preparations for summer season
This year 14 people, including Minsk minor, drowned in the waters of Gomel Region. This rate is more than a third less than last year's one, but the task of reducing the number of fatalities is still on the agenda. The plan is to step up efforts to ensure safety. We're currently completing checks of uniforms, diving equipment, boats. Lifeguard posts have been organised on all official beaches in the region, even on the smallest ones, and buoys and specially fenced areas for bathing have been installed on water bodies.
Today we have prepared 15 rescue stations. We have additionally recruited 102 seasonal lifeguard officers for summer, as of today they are already on duty in places for swimming
This year 37 public and 8 departmental beaches will operate in the region.
