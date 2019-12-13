Gomel Medical University turns 30

The medics, who are on the front line these days, are real heroes. In the conditions of the pandemic, everyone saw how important the profession of doctor is. Gomel Medical University is 30 years old today. In the early 90's the issue of public health in Belarus was acute: in the southeast of the country in the post-Chernobyl period, specialists were needed. And the appearance of the university was of great importance. Gomel University is not just a platform for training, but also a scientific and practical platform. It is one of the best clinical bases in the country, where new methods of diagnostics and treatment of various diseases are created and studied. It is one of the most progressive universities in the educational space of Belarus. In addition, for 30 years, alma mater has laid the foundation for dozens of medical dynasties.