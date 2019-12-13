3.42 RUB
Ski centers ready to receive guests
The winter season has started on the slopes of the most popular ski centers in Minsk Region. Steep hills are gradually filled with snow, the ice cannons are working in the mode 24 by 7, so as not to miss the frosty weather. The snow is tamped and leveled by special machines. There are enough skis and snowboards for everyone.
The center "Logoisk" plans to receive up to 5 thousand visitors a day from all parts of the country and guests from abroad. A team of professional instructors is also ready. Specialists will put beginners on skis and snowboards, and help experienced ones with advice.
