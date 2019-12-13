City of Childhood opened in Brest

On the eve of Knowledge Day some entertainment sites were set up on the waterfront. In Calligraphy Street they organized drawing lessons. And you could try your hand in acting at the theater crossroads. In addition, children and parents were invited to play checkers. There was a surprise for those for whom the school bell rang today for the first time. Each first grader was presented with a large set of stationery. In Brest Region, 172 thousand pupils will sit down at their desks today. It's almost by five thousand more than last year.