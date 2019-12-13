3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
City of Childhood opened in Brest
On the eve of Knowledge Day some entertainment sites were set up on the waterfront. In Calligraphy Street they organized drawing lessons. And you could try your hand in acting at the theater crossroads. In addition, children and parents were invited to play checkers. There was a surprise for those for whom the school bell rang today for the first time. Each first grader was presented with a large set of stationery. In Brest Region, 172 thousand pupils will sit down at their desks today. It's almost by five thousand more than last year.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All