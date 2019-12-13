Satellite towns grow. Two houses to be commissioned in Smolevichi this year

New housing appears in the satellite towns of Minsk. This year two houses in Minsk Quarter will be commissioned in Smolevichi and six houses will be built in Smolevichi District. In general, the project provides for 19 apartment buildings for Minskers. Comprehensive development of satellite towns was discussed yesterday by local authorities and the government. They also addressed the reduction of construction costs and an increase in the proportion of individual housing to be sold on a turnkey basis.



The complex development will be carried out in Rudensk as well. In Fanipole, they are engaged in the design of social facilities - schools and kindergartens.



