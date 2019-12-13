PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk traffic police amends rules for eco-vehicles

The traffic police introduce new rules for eco-vehicles: monocycles, electric scooters and bicycles. The main task is to make the traffic on the city roads safer for all participants.

This year 29 cyclists were run over by cars in Minsk. The traffic police asks parents to remind their children of the rules of riding.


