State Military-Industrial Committee tells about new developments

More than 2,000 pieces of new weapons, military and special equipment were supplied to the troops last year. Among the most important deliveries to the Air Force and Air Defense are two mobile radar Rosa-RB-M units. This radar system was first presented to the general public last year. Today, the State Military-Industrial Committee has told about brand new developments. Among them is the Belarusian missile with a range of up to 300 kilometers and the new Shkval multiple rocket launcher system.