Representatives of various spheres awarded today
The Prime Minister presented state awards to those who contribute to a new level of development in agro-industrial enterprises, industry, social sphere, medicine or pedagogy. Special attention is paid to leaders of different levels. They unite and motivate the working staff and also choose the right strategy and help each employees to accomplish themselves! As the Prime Minister noted, the modernization of enterprises, the introduction of scientific developments would undoubtedly contribute to the high-tech industry. The profitability of work depends on right decisions, and hence the income of people.
37 Belarusians today in the Palace of the Republic were awarded the medals of Francysk Skaryna and "For Labor Merit", as well as they received the President's gratitude. This is a special day fro everyone, which shows that one can contribute to a workplace and the whole country. After all, work is something that always unites.
The teachers and trainers, who won the authority of their students, as well as our medical workers, who are on duty to protect the health of all Belarusians, were especially noted. And the results of this truly heroic work are thousands saved of lives.
