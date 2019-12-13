State Border Committee of Belarus on Ukrainian provocations at the bord

Provocations from the territory of Ukraine continue to be carried out by people dressed in military uniform. And as the Belarusian State Border Committee states, the behavior of certain representatives on the other side of the border causes concern because of their true intentions. At the same time, the Belarusian side is set to engage in a constructive dialogue.



Anton Bychkovski, the official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus:



"Aggravation of the situation has never been part of our plans. Belarusians maintain a restrained and balanced position on the border. In contrast to the aggressive actions of our neighbors, only peaceful initiatives are implemented."



In this situation only a sensible assessment of what is happening and a good sense of humor can sober up the not quite adequate Ukrainian heads.



And we emphasize once again: if necessary, the response to provocations will already be adequate to the situation.

