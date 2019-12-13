EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
State Border Committee of Belarus reacts to accusations of Lithuania

The Lithuanian side accused Belarus of passing the illegal migrants through the border. The SCC stressed: our country is taking all measures to ensure reliable border protection.

Meanwhile more than 1600 trucks are parked at the border with the EU countries. The Lithuanian direction is the most problematic. More than 1,300 trucks are waiting for the passage there. More than 320 heavy trucks are waiting for border and customs clearance at the Belarusian-Latvian border.

