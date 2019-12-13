State Border Committee of Belarus: Almost 40 thousand Ukrainians arrived in Belarus since February 24

Almost 40 thousand Ukrainians have arrived in Belarus since February 24. This data is provided by the State Border Committee of our country. Most of the Ukrainians come to the Belarusian land via the EU countries. For example, in the past day more than 70% of them entered through Poland - 139 people, through Lithuania - 47 people and 5 through Latvia. On May 12 the President signed a decree on granting Belarusian citizenship to 319 people, most of whom are Ukrainian citizens.