State Border Committee and UNDP sign new 2-year project in Minsk

In Belarus, there is a struggle to counter the illegal movement of weapons and ammunition across the border. The State Border Committee and UNDP signed a new 2-year project in Minsk. The document provides for the development of a risk assessment system, the purchase of technical equipment and software, as well as the organization of trainings and study visits to other countries to learn about the experience of foreign colleagues. In addition, the project will improve the process of training future specialists of the Border Service Institute and the Center for Training Specialists border control.The project of 1.5 million dollars will be financed by Germany.



According to the State Border Committee, in recent years there has been an increase in the number of attempts at the illegal movement of weapons and ammunition across the border. Compared to 2013, the number of such facts on the border with the EU countries increased by more than 6 times. Since the beginning of this year, Belarusian border guards have stopped 45 such attempts.