State Border Committee of Belarus publishes evidence of Polish security forces delivering refugees to Belarusian border
The Polish Ministry of Defense spread another fake. This time, unreliable information about the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border was made public. In this regard, the State Border Committee of Belarus has published video materials about the events that have taken place. They contain evidence of the Polish security forces delivering refugees to the border of Belarus. The Belarusian border guard managed to record the moment of the refugee delivery. A man with a child showed where and how the Polish servicemen tried to force them out to Belarus. The unsuccessful attempt to secretly squeeze out several groups made the Polish side take all the refugees from the border line.
According to the information of the SBC of Belarus, the Polish side is deliberately disseminating fake in order to hide from the public the real events taking place on the border and to justify its illegal actions. At the same time, Poland prohibits journalists from working in the regions bordering on Belarus, and sends those doing this job on trial.
