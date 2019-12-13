Ukraine concentrating heavy military hardware on border with Belarus - State Border Committee made a statement

An increase in the number of Ukrainian armed formations has been recorded in the area of Zhytomyr border detachment of the State Border Service of Ukraine, including special operations forces and special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, official representative of the State Border Committee Anton Bychkovsky told BELTA.

Various units are concentrated in the adjacent territory, including those with heavy weapons: MTLB, infantry fighting vehicles, including American Bradleys, HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, M777 howitzers, German-made Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, as well as other weapons.

The Border Service of the Republic of Belarus on the border with Ukraine is serving in an enhanced mode and, together with the Ministry of Defense, is responding to changes in the situation by increasing the density of covering the state border, including through the capabilities of maneuver groups equipped with modern weapons and military equipment in the southern direction. Additional measures are being taken to reconnaissance and monitor the state of the state border regime.