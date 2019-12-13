3.42 RUB
State Border Committee recommends refraining from travel abroad
Due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation, the State Border Committee recommends that Belarusians and foreigners permanently residing in the country refuse to travel abroad, especially the neighboring countries given their predicted closure of their borders. Lithuania stops allowing foreigners to enter and introduces a general quarantine until at least November 29. Self-isolation is required for up to 14 days, when entering Poland, Ukraine, Latvia. Similar restrictions on 10 days are also valid when returning to Belarus. Citizens who are outside our country are advised to refrain from unjustified trips across the border without an urgent need until the expiration of restrictive measures aimed at countering COVID-19.
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
