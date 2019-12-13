Belarusians save life to Ukrainian boy

Belarusians stay partial to the grief of other people in the most difficult times: a young family from Ukraine appealed to our border guards for help. According to the State Border Committee, the day before, parents with a 7-year-old child arrived at the checkpoint "Poddobryanka" from the Ukrainian side by car, asking to deliver their son to the hospital. According to the mother, the boy had been suffering from symptoms of acetonemia, high fever, and weakness in his legs for five days. The child's condition was worsening, and he urgently needed help. It was unsafe and almost impossible to get to the nearest Ukrainian hospitals due to the current situation, so the family decided to ask the Belarusian side for help.

An ambulance team took the mother and child to the Gomel Regional Children's Clinical Hospital. Then the boy with acute gastroenteritis was redirected to regional infectious diseases hospital. According to doctors, the child was taken in a serious condition. Now he is under round-the-clock medical supervision, his condition is gradually improving. The young mother is in shock over everything that has happened to her family over the past few days. But she appreciated the help of Gomel medics.

Sergey Birich, head doctor of Gomel regional infectious clinical hospital:

“We have all the necessary medicines for such a disease, the institution provided assistance in full. In accordance with the law, we are obliged to provide free assistance even to foreigners who are in a serious condition.”

The doctor's prognosis is positive and the mother and son are going to stay in the hospital for another 1-2 days. According to the woman, after they are discharged, she and her child will stay with some friends in Belarus for a while.