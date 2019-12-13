Belarusian Secretary of State of Security Council praise training of military units on southern border

Secretary of State of the Security Council of Belarus highly appreciated the preparation of units on the border for combat missions and the moral and psychological state of the personnel. Alexander Volfovich visited the areas of deployment of battalion tactical groups assigned to strengthen the protection of the state border with Ukraine. The Secretary of State got familiar with the organization of maintenance of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as with the life of servicemen. Afterwards, the high-ranking guest talked to the commanders of military units and sub-units as well as servicemen.



Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:



“The troops in the territory of Lithuania, Poland and Latvia have doubled in the last two years and today amount to 37,500 troops. The group of aviation has multiplied. There are more than 135 combat aircrafts in the territory of the neighboring countries. Flights of reconnaissance aviation have increased in frequency and amount to 6-7 reconnaissance flights along our borders every day around the clock. Strategic and bomber aviation flights are deployed at airfields in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, respectively.”



Some of the Armed Forces of Belarus were sent to strengthen the state borders after the tension on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.



