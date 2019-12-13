State Secretary of Security Council satisfied with BelNPP security level

The collective West won't abandon its attempts to harm the economy of Belarus and the Belarusian people, as the State Secretary of the Security Council said in an exclusive interview with news agencies. These attempts are made in order to harm the BelNPP project, among other things. On the eve of his visit to the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant, Alexander Volfovich pointed to a high level of security at the plant. This applies both to BelNPP security, as well as the level of protection at the site itself.