About 60% of Belarusians trust civil servants and local authorities, no more than 9% trust opposition

About 60% of Belarusians trust civil servants and local authorities. These data are announced according to the results of a large-scale sociological study "Belarus. Opinion on the Future". At the same time, the rating of the opposition in the country does not exceed 9%. More than 30% of respondents trust the political parties.



Experts attribute the high level of trust in civil servants and local authorities due to the effective measures during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to the continued support of the social package for the population.



