3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Natalya Karchevskaya, Principal of Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts, and delegate of All-Belarusian People's Assembly, today’s guest of Panorama
The main purpose of such working meetings with the delegates of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is not just to voice and discuss the agenda of the forum, but also to think out ways of implementing the goals. Talks following the All-Belarusian People's Assembly are also held these days in the universities of the country. In addition to the main Five-Year Plan, delegates will have to adopt the concept of civic position and patriotism. Is it possible to build a constructive dialogue with young people, and how do they plan to bridge the generation gap? These questions were answered by Natalya Karchyevskaya, Principal of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts, who was also a delegate of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All