Natalya Karchevskaya, Principal of Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts, and delegate of All-Belarusian People's Assembly, today’s guest of Panorama

The main purpose of such working meetings with the delegates of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is not just to voice and discuss the agenda of the forum, but also to think out ways of implementing the goals. Talks following the All-Belarusian People's Assembly are also held these days in the universities of the country. In addition to the main Five-Year Plan, delegates will have to adopt the concept of civic position and patriotism. Is it possible to build a constructive dialogue with young people, and how do they plan to bridge the generation gap? These questions were answered by Natalya Karchyevskaya, Principal of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts, who was also a delegate of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.