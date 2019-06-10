EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Guests of II European Games coming to Minsk

The visa-free regime has come into force for fans of the sports forum. The first passenger arrived at the national airport immediately after midnight. In the middle of the day, guests from Northern Ireland arrived in our capital. They took the opportunity and arrived before the opening of the Games to cheer on their national football team tomorrow.

Now fans from 74 countries can enter Belarus without a visa. They need to present a passport, insurance and tickets to the competition.

