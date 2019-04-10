3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Best people in their professions receive state awards
On the instructions of the President of Belarus, about two hundred representatives of various fields received medals and thanks from the hands of the Prime Minister: scientists and teachers, government officials and medical workers. The contribution of village workers was noted: agriculture is more than 7% of GDP, its development is a strategic task of state policy, the Prime Minister stressed. The builders who were engaged in the reconstruction of the bridge across the Pripyat, as well as the erection of the clinical medical center in Zhdanovichi were also awarded high awards. Employees of Belavia were also noted: the company has a record of passenger traffic through the capital's air harbor.
Representatives of the creative intelligentsia are among those awarded. The state continues to support talented people, the Prime Minister stressed.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All