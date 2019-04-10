Best people in their professions receive state awards

On the instructions of the President of Belarus, about two hundred representatives of various fields received medals and thanks from the hands of the Prime Minister: scientists and teachers, government officials and medical workers. The contribution of village workers was noted: agriculture is more than 7% of GDP, its development is a strategic task of state policy, the Prime Minister stressed. The builders who were engaged in the reconstruction of the bridge across the Pripyat, as well as the erection of the clinical medical center in Zhdanovichi were also awarded high awards. Employees of Belavia were also noted: the company has a record of passenger traffic through the capital's air harbor.



Representatives of the creative intelligentsia are among those awarded. The state continues to support talented people, the Prime Minister stressed.