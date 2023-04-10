62 representatives of various spheres of activity receive state awards

State awards were presented to 62 representatives of various spheres of activity. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed the corresponding decree on April 10, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.



They were awarded orders, medals and honorary titles for many years of fruitful work, high professionalism, exemplary performance of official duties, courage and determination in rescuing people in a fire, for services in the military and state border protection, for significant personal contribution to ensuring law and order, development of construction, civil aviation, road construction, real economy and foreign economic relations, improvement of the banking and tax systems, the law of the Republic of Belarus, and so on

