State Secretary of Security Council of Belarus comments on situation on our borders

Foreign politicians are still thinking in terms of the Cold War of the period of inter-bloc confrontation, and they are trying to stir up the situation with their provocative statements and rash actions. State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus commented on the situation on our borders.

“Today we can see how the implementation of the decisions, which were worked out quite recently at the NATO summit in Vilnius, is in full swing. And some politicians and leaders of our neighboring countries are trying to implement these measures ahead of schedule to please their overseas curators. Poland has taken the course of militarization today at a rapid pace. The construction and formation of the first mechanized division of the Polish Army is in full swing, which is being armed with the most modern models.”