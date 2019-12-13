Readiness for sowing season in Vitebsk Region assessed by Prime Minister of Belarus

In 10 days, all agricultural equipment in Braslav District should be at least 95% ready. Currently, we are lagging behind the schedule. The Prime Minister urges for well-coordinated work of the farmers.



Sowing of early spring crops is one third completed.



The countrywide sowing of early spring crops has been completed by a third. Northern Vitebsk Region always enters the field later. But today, the problem is not timing, but the provision of fuel, fertilizers and machinery. It’s time to start tractors at full speed.



In 10 days all farming machinery should be in order



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



The reasons are different: partly it is a lack of diligence on the spot, the lack of performance and discipline. The level of readiness of equipment is insufficient, it does not correspond to the task set by the President. It is good for them that the terms of the sowing season are slightly shifted because of weather conditions. Nevertheless, within 10 days, all machinery must be brought to the necessary level of readiness.



